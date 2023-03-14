Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Older workers pull South Korea jobless rate down to record low

By Reuters,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avSVF_0lJ1VNJb00

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate has fallen back to a record low, data showed on Wednesday, mainly due to increased employment among people aged 60 and over, and as shrinking exports and a sluggish housing market have yet to significantly hit payrolls.

The unemployment rate was 2.6% in February versus 2.9% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, matching a record low also touched in August, showed data from Statistics Korea.

Economists said the data is one of the most time-lagging indicators.

"Manufacturing and construction sectors, among others, will soon begin to show the effects of shrinking exports and a weakening housing market," said Park Sang-hyun at HI Investment and Securities.

People aged 60 or older contributed most to the declining unemployment rate with the figure in this age group falling to 1.6% from 2.6% a month earlier. The jobless rates for other age groups changed little, with some rising slightly.

Exports fell in each of the past five months from a year earlier as the global economy slowed after a series of monetary tightening measures worldwide.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
American Airlines loses fight over Delta airport slots
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy