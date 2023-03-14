Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Smith joins Hakeem Olajuwon in Rockets history

By JD McCarthy,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IuS1_0lJ1Oxpa00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Smith continued his great play Monday night and helped lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-109 win over the Boston Celtics.

Smith finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, his third-straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. The former Auburn Tiger is the first Rockets rookie to accomplish that feat since the great Hakeem Olajuwon did so in six straight games in 1985.

Smith, the third overall pick in last year’s draft, struggled to start the season but has turned a corner over the past six games. He is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over that stretch

Even more impressively, he is starting to become an efficient scorer. He is shooting 72.9% from the field and 53.6% from 3-point range in those six games.

“(I’m) just letting it go and trusting my work,” Smith told Vanessa Richardson of AT&T SportsNet Southwest. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was born (so I’m) trusting my work, trusting what got me here and just letting it fly.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
PHOTOS: Rockets celebrate as Jabari Smith Jr. beats Pelicans before buzzer
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Officially Suspended For Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Celtics legend Robert Parish on when he knew it was time to retire
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Jerome Bettis Jr., son of Notre Dame and NFL legend, receives Fighting Irish offer, planning Oregon Ducks visit
Eugene, OR2 days ago
LSU basketball has been in contact with guard transfer from North Carolina
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Here's Where Jazz's 3 First-Round Draft Picks Are Trending
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
2023 NCAA Tournament: How to watch Tennessee-Toledo basketball game
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Chicago Bulls Can Create 'The Reunion' Superteam This Summer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
USC is the only Pac-12 basketball team to do one specific thing the past 4 seasons
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
UNC recruiting target trending toward Louisville
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Zep Jasper leaves Auburn as 'a winner'
Auburn, AL4 hours ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to former recruiting target in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Masters survey 2023: More than two dozen pros were asked if they would have changed Augusta National's 13th hole to make it longer
Augusta, GA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy