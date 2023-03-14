Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to appear live on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Wednesday

By Zach Kruse,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IndLW_0lJ1NYvK00

A long-awaited resolution on the football future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers is scheduled to appear live on “The Pat McAfee Show” at 1:00 p.m. EST or noon CST.

The expectation will be that Rodgers announces he is going to be traded from the Packers to the New York Jets at the start of the new league year.

As he often does with the play clock, Rodgers is taking his decision down to the last second. Wednesday afternoon marks the beginning of the 2023 league year and the official start to free agency.

Rodgers is a regular on “The Pat McAfee Show,” appearing every Tuesday during the season for the last three years. He did not appear during the last two Tuesdays while mulling his future in the NFL.

Barring something unforeseen, Rodgers’ new path in football will be revealed mid-day Wednesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers deal reportedly may stall over money
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Orlando Brown issues message to NFL after signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
How much salary cap space the Bears have after first wave of free agency
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Ann Arbor, MI34 minutes ago
Ron Rivera named a 'loser' in NFL free agency thus far
Washington, DC8 hours ago
Patriots showing interest in Rams' Nick Scott
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Chris Manhertz
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Vikings earn favorable grade from PFF after flurry of moves in free agency
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Masters survey 2023: More than two dozen pros were asked if they would have changed Augusta National's 13th hole to make it longer
Augusta, GA52 minutes ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Titans are not 'blowing this thing up' in 2023, says Jim Wyatt
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Celtics legend Robert Parish on when he knew it was time to retire
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Bengals sign G Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Texas defender has top 30 visit with the Commanders
Washington, DC7 hours ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Coveted recruit picks Michigan football over Ohio State
Ann Arbor, MI1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy