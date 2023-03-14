NACA Behavioral Health expands psychiatric care with nurse practitioner

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. .— NACA Behavioral Health Center has recently expanded its mental health services by adding a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) to its team. This new addition will allow the center to provide comprehensive mental health care services to patients.

PMHNPs are licensed healthcare professionals with advanced training in psychiatric care. They are capable of assessing patients’ mental health, reviewing their medical history, performing comprehensive mental health testing and making diagnoses. Additionally, PMHNPs create individualized treatment plans, prescribe medication and offer therapy services.

By adding a PMHNP to its staff, NACA Behavioral Health Center has strengthened its ability to provide patients with the care they need to improve their mental health. Patients can schedule appointments with the PMHNP by contacting the center through email at fhwc@nacainc.org or by phone at (928) 773-1245.