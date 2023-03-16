Open in App
Durham, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham Police investigating deadly afternoon shooting outside Subway on Hillsborough Road

5 days ago
Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a business Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 5 p.m. outside the Subway sandwich shop in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road near Cole Mill Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, of Durham.

Police also released surveillance images of a person who they believe is involved in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjcZp_0lJ0vYdd00

Surveillance images of a person suspected of involvement in the shooting.

Durham Police Department

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lotzv_0lJ0vYdd00

Surveillance image of person police say may be connected to the deadly shooting.

Durham Police Department

One woman said people at the nail salon next door said they heard at least seven and perhaps as many as 10 gunshots.

"Sometimes it happens and this is terrible for the person," Anita Perez said. "And scared of this area more."

Perez was parking to get her nails done and then saw paramedics next door working on the man who had been shot.

The victim managed to run to a nearby vape shop where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. It was the second time in the past six months that a shooting victim collapsed after running to that smoke shop.

"It's so crazy here, it's the second time people pass away in there," Perez said.

The shooting remains under active investigation. Six hours after the shooting, Police remained on the scene, placing evidence markers and examining the area for clues.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and in your neighborhood

Shattered glass was visible in a vehicle at the scene. A second car was also visible behind crime-scene tape. Police would not say what role the vehicles played in the shooting but did say the incident did not appear random.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
