Pflugerville Independent School District filing deadline passes

By Mercedes Yanora,

4 days ago

On Feb. 17, the filing deadline passed to run for elected office on the Pflugerville Independent School District school board in Texas. Three of seven school board seats are up for election. Candidates filed for Place 5, Place 6, and Place 7. Place 5 is a special election, while Places 6 and 7 are up for regular election.

Kelly Daniel is running for Place 5, while Incumbent Jean Mayer is running for re-election to Place 6. Incumbent Brian Allen, Agha Ahmed, and Chevonne Lorigo-Johst are running for election to Place 7.

The nonpartisan general election is scheduled for May 6, 2023.

Pflugerville Independent School District served 25,306 students during the 2017-2018 school year.

