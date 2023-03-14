Scream VI’s Jasmin Savoy Brown On Filming Opposite Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed After Those Fan Theories

Spoilers ahead for Scream VI.

Part of what makes the horror genre such a consistent success is long-running franchises, which get people to theaters. Some of the best horror movies have returned thanks to new sequels including Wes Craven’ Scream . The sixth movie is in theaters now, and breaking box office records for the property. And Scream VI star Jasmin Savoy Brown recently spoke to CinemaBlend about filming opposite Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed after all those fan theories.

The Scream fandom is a vocal one, who had long theorized that Hayden Panettiere’s fan favorite character had survived her attack in the fourth movie. And when it was revealed that she was alive via an easter egg in the 2022 sequel, moviegoers wanted to see Kirby and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin geek out about horror. As you can see in the video above, I had the joy of speaking with the cast of Scream VI ahead of its release. I asked Brown what it was like filming that sequence after all the online chatter, and she told me:

It was so much fun. I know that the fans are going to be very pleased. I saw that all online, Twitter exploded. And I do not believe the fans will be disappointed. It was really fun, it was really a meeting of the minds. Thank you to our brilliant writers. And Hayden brought it and I think I brought it. And the rest is history. Herstory in this case.

There you have it. Sounds like everyone involved in Scream VI was really aware of what the fandoms were talking about online. And as a result we got to see Kirby and Mindy talk horror, and a number of other fan theories directly referenced throughout the movie’s runtime .

The tone of Scream VI felt a bit darker than its predecessor, largely because Ghostface was especially vicious this time around. But one of the fun light-hearted moments happened around half way through at the Ghostface shrine in NYC. Kirby and Mindy bond over their love for horror, with their opinions about properties like Candyman being identical. It’s a moment fans couldn’t wait for, and they’ve been sounding off online since the movie arrived in theaters last weekend.

Since both Kirby and Mindy managed to survive the events of Scream VI , I have to wonder if Jasmin Savoy Brown and Hayden Panettiere will be able to share more scenes together. Kirby is an FBI agent who specifically follows Ghostface killers, so it would make sense if she popped up in a future installment. And with the Core Four seemingly remaining at the heart of the story, a reunion for these two horror nerds/survivors feels inevitable.

Scream VI is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience– there’s plenty more horror movies to come.