Amazon's A League of Their Own to end with shortened season 2

Amazon's A League of Their Own is set to conclude with a four-episode second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the news comes after months of "renegotiations with Sony to lower the show’s licensing fee" and after the cast had to "sign new deals." For comparison, the first season consisted of eight episodes. A four-episode second season would very easily put the show in the 'limited series' category.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name starring Penny Marshall, A League of Their Own follows the formation of the 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and how its players fight to keep it alive despite injuries, road trips, close games, and a rapidly changing America. The series is created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham.

The series, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Kate Berlant, and Kelly McCormack, premiered earlier this year to rave reviews and numerous accolades including Outstanding New TV Series (GLAAD), the Women's Committee Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (Critics Choice Association), the National Visibility Award (Human Rights Campaign), and the Voice and Visibility Award (National Council of La Raza).

A League of Their Own season one can be streamed in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video. The shortened second season does not yet have a release date.

