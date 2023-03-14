Open in App
Westfield, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Residents Were Home When Burglar Broke In, Stole Purse, Police Say

By Jackie Lieberman,

5 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — A burglar broke into a home on Hyslip Avenue last week and stole a purse while residents were inside, according to police.

The break-in occurred at about 8 p.m. on March 9, according to a statement from Westfield Police.

The suspect entered the open garage of the house on the 700 Block of Hyslip Avenue and entered their parked vehicle, police said.

The person then entered the house from an unlocked door in the garage, Sgt. Michael Walsh told TAPinto Westfield. Once inside the home’s mud room, the burglar stole a purse that was hanging on the wall, police said.

The homeowner heard someone in the mud room and then saw the suspect running out of the residence to a waiting vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was seen traveling toward Lamberts Mill Road, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gszSw_0lIzkeHz00

Comments / 0
