Anchorage man arrested in connection with death of Colorado woman

John Angerer, 53, who has lived in Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Boulder, Colo. was taken into custody in Anchorage last week on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Colorado woman in 2006. He is in the Anchorage Correctional Complex awaiting extradition to Colorado.

On June 4, 2006, two hikers located a badly decomposing body of a woman, later that year identified as Angela Wilds, in the South Saint Vrain Canyon, roughly 3.3 miles outside of Lyons in unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado. The body was completely nude, except for a cross ring on the left hand.

Wilds’ body appeared to have been dragged from a nearby shallow grave, presumably by a large predator. Deputies located a pair of yellow ski pants, a sleeping bag, and a pillow in a pillowcase, all neatly folded up near the gravesite. There was no information in the area that identified the victim. She remained unidentified for months.

In November of 2006, DNA analysis confirmed the woman’s identity. Law enforcement conducted an extensive investigation. In 2009, the investigators connected John Angerer to the crime scene and, also, to the victim.

Detectives drafted an arrest warrant for Angerer. A judge authorized the arrest warrant, but Angerer had left Colorado for Alaska and was considered a fugitive from justice.

In 2010, Angerer was arrested in Juneau, extradited, and charged with Second Degree Murder. The case proceeded to a preliminary hearing on July 12, 2010. Following the preliminary hearing, a judge determined that the charge was not supported by probable cause and, as a result, dismissed the case.

Following a dismissal at this juncture, an individual can be re-arrested and prosecuted if significant, new evidence is developed that supports a renewed prosecution, Colorado law enforcement said.

For the past several years, investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office have continued to work on the case. That investigation has included identifying new witnesses, re-interviewing individuals previously known to law enforcement, consulting with forensic pathologists, and submitting further items to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for testing and DNA analysis.

The District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury. On Feb. 16, 2023, the Grand Jury returned an indictment for the crime of Second Degree Murder. The indictment was sealed pending the arrest of the defendant. The court will conduct the extradition process in Alaska.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson stated, “I am glad that we were able move our investigation into the homicide of Angela Wilds forward. I am proud that our detectives didn’t give up on this cold case, we know Angela’s family has been waiting a long time for this day to come. Her family is in our thoughts as we take the next steps in the judicial process.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated, “We are determined to secure justice for the murder of Angela Wilds, some closure for her loved ones, and answers for our community. I am grateful for the tireless efforts and dedication of the investigators and prosecutors on this case. We sincerely appreciate the time and service of the grand jurors. Today’s announcement is an important step; we are committed to the work ahead.”

Angerer has a long list of interaction with the justice system, with previous arrests in Alaska for stalking, domestic violence, criminal mischief, property damage, disorderly conduct in Ketchikan, assault with a weapon, and more. He is held on a $250,000 cash bail by order of Judge Kari McCrea.

Photo: Juneau Police Department from 2010.