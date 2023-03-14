Applications open for artist looking to create mural at popular Denver skatepark

Photo Credit: Edwin Tan. File photo. (iStock)

Applications are now open for artists who want to design and install a temporary mural at the Downtown Denver Skatepark, officials from Denver Parks and Recreation announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The skatepark is located along the South Platte River in the the heart of downtown Denver. It reportedly attracts an estimated 140,000 visitors every year, according to the release.

"The new artwork should celebrate the city’s skate scene while fostering an inclusive, accessible and welcoming environment for the park’s diverse users. To strengthen a sense of collaboration and belonging at the park, the selected artist/artist team will creatively involve the local skate community in the design and installation process," the release said.

The artist will be selected through a competitive process, and will be expected to unveil their mural on Go Skate Day in June 2023.

Denver Parks and Recreation has agreed to fund the new art installation up to $8,000. They estimate that the mural will remain in the park for three to five years.

"Interested artists or artist-teams are asked to submit their resume, images of work samples, and a short statement describing their interest in the Denver skate community and their plans for engaging the local community in the design of the artwork," officials said.

The application can be found, here.