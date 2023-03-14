Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
OutThere Colorado

Applications open for artist looking to create mural at popular Denver skatepark

By Tamera Twitty,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCuwW_0lIzUvpa00
Photo Credit: Edwin Tan. File photo. (iStock)

Applications are now open for artists who want to design and install a temporary mural at the Downtown Denver Skatepark, officials from Denver Parks and Recreation announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The skatepark is located along the South Platte River in the the heart of downtown Denver. It reportedly attracts an estimated 140,000 visitors every year, according to the release.

"The new artwork should celebrate the city’s skate scene while fostering an inclusive, accessible and welcoming environment for the park’s diverse users. To strengthen a sense of collaboration and belonging at the park, the selected artist/artist team will creatively involve the local skate community in the design and installation process," the release said.

The artist will be selected through a competitive process, and will be expected to unveil their mural on Go Skate Day in June 2023.

Denver Parks and Recreation has agreed to fund the new art installation up to $8,000. They estimate that the mural will remain in the park for three to five years.

"Interested artists or artist-teams are asked to submit their resume, images of work samples, and a short statement describing their interest in the Denver skate community and their plans for engaging the local community in the design of the artwork," officials said.

The application can be found, here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Bonsai's roots and growth in Colorado, from internment camps to 'spreading the spirit'
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Why is Aurora in drought, but not Denver?
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Reel Rock 17 Film Tour has connection to Colorado climbing community
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Denver collector’s Native American artifacts are up for sale. A tribal group says these cultural objects need to be returned.
Denver, CO1 day ago
Two Colorado cities among 'best places to live in West', says Money.com
Denver, CO2 days ago
Beloved Mexican restaurant serving up bug-based cuisine in Denver
Denver, CO3 days ago
Meetings scheduled to help plan new National Park Service unit in Colorado
Denver, CO4 days ago
Human waste, 633 pounds of propane, 2 tons of trash found in Denver encampment
Denver, CO4 days ago
"Unusual pink coloring" spotted in water headed for Colorado creek
Idaho Springs, CO5 days ago
"Snakebit Bandit" suspected of robbing five banks in Colorado, police seek identity
Denver, CO2 days ago
Schedule for free summer concert series in Denver gets released
Denver, CO5 days ago
Colorado construction worker dies rebuilding Marshall Fire home
Louisville, CO4 days ago
Vegan sushi spot in Colorado on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants of 2023' list
Denver, CO5 days ago
Aurora Police Department offers free rides home from Stanley Marketplace Saturday
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Denver prairie dog poisoning culprit identified
Denver, CO5 days ago
Thieves steal statue created in 1800s from Colorado museum
Georgetown, CO5 days ago
Skier found dead on slopes of Colorado resort
Golden, CO4 days ago
Two arrested after 'booby trap' injures man in Colorado
Highlands Ranch, CO2 days ago
Woman shot during Aurora road rage incident
Aurora, CO7 days ago
Fatal sports car crash Sunday kills 1
Aurora, CO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy