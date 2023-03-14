Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers finding ways to stick together, prepare for championship run

By Ky Carlin,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gf2d8_0lIzLo0U00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers came out of the All-Star break knowing the final stretch of their schedule was filled with numerous challenges and road games. They have found a way to succeed.

After losses to the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat coming out of the break, they have bounced back nicely and are 6-1 in March.

“I think just the togetherness,” said Georges Niang. “When we got back from break, those two games were tough. I mean, you win the Memphis one and then you lose to the Celtics, and then drop one to the Heat. We could have learned one or two ways. We could have splintered or we could have stuck together and figure it out. I think we’ve really come together because we truly believe in each other and realize that we have an opportunity to be something great.”

Losing to the Celtics is one thing, but losing to a struggling Heat team at home seemed to be a breaking point for Philadelphia. Coach Doc Rivers had a message for his team after that loss, and they appear to have taken the message to heart.

“I think Doc sat us down after that Miami game,” Niang added. “And was like, ‘Hey, you know, you may have another chance at this, but for the most of you, you may not and you don’t want to sit back when your career is over and be like damn, I wish I took that a little more serious’ and I think that definitely hit guys in the head or in the heart, or maybe in both where they’re like ‘Alright, let’s really pour into each other and make the most of this so that we can win a championship.”

The Sixers have many talented players. Obviously, they’re led by two big ones: Joel Embiid and James Harden. The duo have altered their games to help Philadelphia succeed. Embiid has changed his shot profile to help the offense flow, and Harden has sacrificed a lot to ensure the big fella is still the main focus.

The fact the two stars have sacrificed and changed for the betterment of the team has made it easier for De’Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr., Niang and others to alter their games to have success as a team.

“I’d say absolutely,” Niang continued. “Like who are me or anybody else to not fix their game to kind of fit into what the team needs if those guys are going to buy in? So I think those guys have done a tremendous job of leading the way and we also have like unsung heroes.”

Those unsung heroes have helped the Sixers turn things around after a 12-12 start.

“D-Melt, Tobias, Tyrese, Jalen (McDaniels) has come in and did a great job. Paul Reed has been phenomenal, D-House,” Niang finished. “To be out the rotation for a while then come in and give us valuable minutes. I think every guy is just ready for their opportunity and gonna take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to them.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Doc Rivers praises Danuel House Jr. for professionalism for Sixers
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics legend Robert Parish on when he knew it was time to retire
Boston, MA9 hours ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Pelicans at Rockets: Sunday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Jonathan Kuminga has huge night off the bench, but Warriors' road losing streak continues
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin had some delicious NCAA tournament trash talk for Kentucky
Manhattan, KS19 hours ago
Former Michigan football All-American signs with a new NFL franchise
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Texas defender has top 30 visit with the Commanders
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY2 days ago
Houston Texans trade WR Brandin Cooks to Dallas Cowboys and Twitter reacts
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Devo Davis, Arkansas native, deserves to go down as an all-time Hogs great
Jacksonville, AR19 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
Social media reacts to Dylan Disu's monster game in Texas' win over Penn State
State College, PA2 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to claims of what was said on video with fan
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Former Michigan football O-lineman returning to the Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy