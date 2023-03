Liberty Hill's Blaze Milam (27) pitched a complete-game, three-hit victory in the Panthers' 2-1 home district-opening win over Cedar Park on Tuesday afternoon. Alex Rubio

Ask Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek if he has an ace at the front of his pitching staff and he'll say he has a pair in senior Kade Neuenschwander and junior Blaze Milam.

Which might be the case, indeed, but it was Milam who got the ball in the Panthers' district opener at home against Cedar Park on Tuesday afternoon and delivered a performance worthy of a No. 1 pitcher in a 2-1 victory over the Timberwolves.