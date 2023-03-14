Pistons makes gameday special for kids living with health challenges 02:02

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons gave a special gameday experience to kids living with life-threatening conditions in their Hoops for Hope Adventure at Little Caesars Arena.

Kids just want to have fun. But for some who are dealing with serious health challenges, play dates can be hard to come by.

"He spends so much time in therapy and medical appointments, to be able to get him involved in the community and out in the community doing different things is important," said Jennifer Wittenbach on behalf of her son, Lucas.

The 11-year-old is finding more time to do things he enjoys thanks to the organization, A Kid Again.

The nonprofit provides free adventures for children living with serious health challenges.

"So, Lucas has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, he is a pediatric stroke survivor," Wittenbach said. "He had a stroke at seven months old. He was born with congenital heart defects. He's had two open heart surgeries, three cardiac arrests, and his second heart surgery resulted in a stroke."

Lucas was one of 1,000 kids who got a chance to see the Pistons celebrate 313 Day at an LCA home game.

"He loves the noise, and the crowds and being able to see the different people," Wittenbach said. "The networking we've been able to do, not only with other parents, but just with other individuals that are here supporting A Kid Again."

Organizers say inclusion is paramount and all children should experience fun and excitement.

"Spend that time with their own families, but also with other families. You know, it's great to be able to bond together, and just a tremendous thank you again to the Pistons for making this happen," said A Kid Again advisory chair Carmen Argersinger.