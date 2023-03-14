AP source: Lions, Emmanuel Moseley agree on 1-year deal
By CBS Detroit,
4 days ago
The Detroit Lions and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.
Moseley started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the final 12 games last season after tearing his ACL. Moseley has four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 over the past two seasons.
