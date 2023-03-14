Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

AP source: Lions, Emmanuel Moseley agree on 1-year deal

By CBS Detroit,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frzGL_0lIywbLx00

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 9: Emmanuel Moseley #4 of the San Francisco 49ers returns an interception 41-yards for a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 49ers defeated the Panthers 37-15. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.

Moseley started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the final 12 games last season after tearing his ACL. Moseley has four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 over the past two seasons.

Moseley is the second cornerback the Lions have added in the first two days of free agency. They agreed to a deal with Cam Sutton on Monday.

The Lions allowed the third-most yards passing in 2022.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Detroit, MI2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY2 days ago
Five young men in custody after allegedly robbing Saginaw-area marijuana dispensary, fleeing after police chase, crash in ditch
Saginaw, MI4 days ago
Louisiana Crawfish Festival, 4 days of good food and fun
Chalmette, LA4 days ago
First Robotics competition 2023
Detroit, MI52 minutes ago
3 people shot, 1 dead in Detroit, police say
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Detroit & Southfield PD nab mail thief accused of robbing UPS driver
Southfield, MI1 day ago
Retired nurse opening independently-owned market in Dexter-Linwood neighborhood
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police: 2 women shot in Sterling Heights, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sterling Heights, MI1 day ago
Woman accused in fatal Oakland County New Year's Day hit-and-run held on $1 million bond
Oakland Charter Township, MI1 day ago
Detroit police to give out free wheel locks Friday
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Furman University emerges as a must-watch underdog
Greenville, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy