Daily Update: Roxanne Perez, Bianca Belair, WrestleCon

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

WWE

Shawn Michaels announced on Twitter that Roxanne Perez’s condition was “still in question” and that at Stand at Deliver they will “possibly” have to crown a new NXT women’s Champion. Micheals wrote on Twitter: “Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match.”

A contract signing between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes has also been added to tonight’s NXT.

2K has dropped a launch trailer for WWE 2K23, which is out today.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Akira Tozawa and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models were taped for this week’s Main Event.

Bianca Belair has made history as the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE’s history, having held the Raw Women’s Championship since last year’s WrestleMania 38 at 344 days. The previous record holder was MVP, who held the United States title for 343 days.

In an interview with the Daily Mail , Charlotte Flair was asked about Mercedes Mone’s recent transition to New Japan Pro Wrestling. “I think it’s cool whenever someone follows their heart, and that’s inspiring,” she said. “There will never be another group like the Four Horsewomen, ever.”

PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre nearly missed last week’s SmackDown due to illness. He was cleared by WWE’s medical team to compete that night.

In an update regarding the MLW vs. WWE case, WWE has asked for an extension to respond until April 7.

This week’s After the Bell podcast, featuring Edge.

Matches and segments added to WWE’s YouTube today include the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal from WrestleMania 35, a Becky Lynch/Bianca Belair confrontation from the March 14, 2022 edition of Raw, and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens from the March 14, 2022 edition of Raw.

WWE filed for the trademark “Bobby Lashley” on March 9.

Shotzi celebrates a birthday today.

AEW

This week’s AEW Road to , focusing on the AEW International and Trios title matches.

Other Wrestling