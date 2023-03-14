Open in App
Livingston, NJ
Livingston's Fifth-Grade Boys Hoop Travel Team Goes Undefeated This Winter

By Guy Kipp,

5 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Livingston Fifth-Grade Boys Travel Basketball team completed an undefeated season by winning the Suburban Essex championship before a standing-room only crowd at Heritage Middle School last week.

Livingston defeated West Essex in the semifinals before beating Glen Ridge in the final to win the title and conclude a 16-0 season.

In the semifinal game, the Junior Lancers beat West Essex, 51-33. Leading the way was Blake Simon with 13 points, Shane Manoff with 12 points, and Bryce Cullen with eight points. Brady Resnick, Madden Mandlebaum, Matthew Gillock and Ryan Rosenberg turned in "huge defense and rebounding contributions," according to coach Pete Cullen, who added, "Excellent passing was displayed by Jonah Cohen, Dylan Weaver and Jacob Epstein."

In the championship game, Livingston defeated Glen Ridge, 55-50. Blake Simon scored 19 points, Shane Manoff added 17 points and Bryce Cullen tallied 10 points to lead the Junior Lancers' offense. Manoff sank six straight free throws in the last minute to ice the game. Once again the rebounding was led by Mandelbaum, Resnick Gillock and Rosenberg. Trevor Adelman and Ryan Traub provided key minutes off the bench in support. As the game ended, the fans in attendance stormed the court to celebrate with their victorious classmates.

Pictured: Bottom row (left to right): Shane Manoff, Ryan Traub, Jacob Epstein, Dylan Weaver, Bryce Cullen, Trevor Adelman.
Top row (left to right): Coach Ryan Gillock, Brady Resnick, Jonah Cohen, Blake Simon, Matthew Gillock, Ryan Rosenberg, Madden Mandelbaum, Coach Pete Cullen.

