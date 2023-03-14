Open in App
Braves Today

Lineup, how to watch Braves vs Phillies in spring training

By Lindsay Crosby,

6 days ago

The Braves take on a familiar division rival in Philadelphia for Grapefruit League action on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves continue their Grapefruit League spring training action, on the road to take on their NL East division rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's how the Braves will line up for the matchup:

As is typical on road games in spring training, not all the veterans make the trip with the team. A day after Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Travis D'Arnaud, and Michael Harris played against the Orioles at home, they get the day off.

Representing the lineup regulars today are 2B Ozzie Albies and SS candidate Vaughn Grissom, both guys needing to get work in defensively this spring.

Albies is still recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure to clean up some lingering pain he's played through the last few seasons, and was restricted to DH duties early in camp.

Grissom is still working on his defensive prowess at shortstop, after spending multiple sessions with Ron Washington down in New Orleans over the offseason, working on his defense.

Grissom faces stiffer-than-expected competition for the shortstop job from prospect Braden Shewmake, who has stepped up his play in an effort to win the vacant job after Dansby Swanson's departure to Chicago in free agency.

Starting for Atlanta on the mound is former top prospect Bryce Elder, who is one of the contenders for the 5th starter job that's been wide open through spring training so far.

Today's game is NOT televised, but you can listen to the radio call, featuring Ben Ingram, on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network.

