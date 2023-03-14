Summer House Star Andrea Denver Felt “Dark Energy” During Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke’s Engagement

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19031 -- Pictured: Andrea Denver -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

The tension is building in the Summer House this season. Kyle Cooke can’t manage the package deal that is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard . And Season 7 has barely started. They’re not even engaged yet. The stakes will go up.

As abrasive as this tension is, there’s something brewing between Lindsay and Danielle Olivera . It’s not apparent yet on the show, but the two are feuding in real-time. And according to Page Six , co-star Andrea Denver referenced a “dark energy” that wasn’t Carl and Kyle’s feud .

Andrea joined the Summer House cast on the most recent episode for a wild weekend in the Hamptons. However, it “wasn’t as bad as the second time.” Weekend two was marred by a “much darker” energy.

Kyle called Lindsay a “b–t” after a game of Stir the Pot went wrong. Danielle jumped in to defend her when Carl stayed silent.

If anything, Danielle appears to be a good friend. Her interference strikes me as annoying, but Lindsay didn’t seem to have a problem with an underling being her mouthpiece.

So it’s unclear at this point what’s really going on , except that it unsettled Andrea . He called it the “first time” there was a “dark energy.” It left the Son of Wind partner feeling not “as comfortable” and “not as relaxed” to be in the house.

“There was something that wasn’t as fixable as it was before, and I’m not talking about Kyle [Cooke] and Carl, ” Andrea explained. He added, “I felt much more pressure. Also, sometimes for me, it was kind of difficult to say certain things … because I wasn’t aware of what really happened all those weeks prior, so, I didn’t know what to say or where to say it.”

Andrea seems to be a person that claims to pick up on vibes and frequencies. But hindsight is 20/20. Give that credit. “I just felt like a little bit of difficulties compared to my usual self … something was off,” he commented.

However, Andrea admitted that being out of the loop might complicate things because he wasn’t updated . Therefore, he “wasn’t aware of what really happened” between the weekends he participated in the show. So it was “tough” to make judgments or “get into certain conversations.”

“That’s why it was crazy, because I felt like like, ‘OK, what did I walk into?’ Because it was two different vibes. It was way darker when I got there by the end of the summer,” the Acosta Tequila partner said.

Fast-forward to Carl and Lindsay’s proposal weekend . Andrea still had a “great time” witnessing his friends’ engagement. “That weekend, something beautiful happened that was the happiest for my friends,” he said.

“I can wait for them to get married . They’re my friends, [and] I think they’re perfect together. I think they found themselves in the best moment in their lives … I think they found themselves in the right moment, and I’m a true believer of their love and I’m excited for their future,” he gushed.

Meanwhile, the feud that overshadowed the happy occasion has yet to be resolved. Something that Andrea is “surprised” by. Lindsay labeled Danielle a “ bad friend ” in an interview. She responded by calling the publicist “ self-absorbed .”

[Photo Credit: Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

