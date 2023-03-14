Donald Trump Could 'Embarrass' The Royal Family With Princess Diana Letters In His New Book

Splash News

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to release a new book this spring composed entirely of letters written to him. The upcoming book, titled Letters to Trump, will feature notes written to the twice-impeached former president, 76, from notable figures, including past ones from the late Princess Diana .

These letters, as insiders allegedly dished to Newsweek recently, could have the potential to cause “embarrassment” for the royal family, including King Charles (who was married to Diana from 1981 to 1996) and his wife, Queen Camilla. The book is supposedly set for a release before April 25, 2023. This follows Spare , the bombshell memoir written by Prince Harry that hit shelves on January 10th.

READ MORE: Donald Trump May Face Criminal Charges For Paying Off Stormy Daniels, Prosecutors Say

Donald Trump’s Letters To Trump : Book Details, Princess Diana Letters And More

Regarding Trump’s upcoming book, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek , “It is possible that [the letter] might contain embarrassing material, though it is highly unlikely they will contain anything compromising as [Diana] apparently viewed him with disdain.”

Along with words from Diana, letters from the following figures are said to be included in the book: Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kim Jong Un. Many, of course, are interested in reading what the late and beloved royal wrote to Trump, especially.

READ MORE: King Charles Reportedly Really Wants Prince Harry ‘Back In The Family’ For His Coronation Despite ‘Spare’

Trump’s Rumored Infatuation with Princess Diana

In the 2022 biography The King: The Life of Charles III , as SheKnows points out, author Christopher Andersen claimed that Trump had “aggressively pursued” Diana after she and King Charles III divorced in 1996.

In 2015, for the Sunday Times per People Magazine , journalist Selena Scott echoed this claim, writing that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds.” She added, “Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Diana and Trump met back in the 1990s, SheKnows points out, since they “ran in the same social circle and would bump into one another” through charity functions. Trump has made vulgar comments about Diana in the past and even wrote in his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback , “I only have one regret in the women department—that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.” (Cringe…)