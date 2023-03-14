Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
EagleMaven

James Bradberry's Return Helps Stem Bleeding on Eagles' Defense

By John McMullen,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyHH4_0lIyNpiM00

The veteran CB said he had offers for more money elsewhere but felt the Eagles fit him best

The Eagles stopped the bleeding on defense momentarily by bringing back All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry on a three-year deal worth $38 million with $20M of that guaranteed.

Philadelphia had lost four 2022-23 defensive starters - linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, DT Javin Hargrave, and S Marcus Epps - over the first two days of the so-called legal-tampering period ahead of free agency before getting Bradberry back on Tuesday afternoon.

"I went back because of the familiarity with the coaching staff, because I love the city and playing for the Eagles," Bradberry told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. "They also gave me a deal around what I was looking for."

Bradberry added that there were other teams that offered more, but said, "I feel like Philly fit me the best."

Ironically, Bradberry was considered among the most likely to leave over the past few months after signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles months after being a salary-cap casualty with the New York Giants.

The thought was that Bradberry played so well that he would be too costly for Philadelphia to maintain especially with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay on the other side.

Things have changed quickly with Bradberry back in the fold and Philadelphia giving Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade as those two sides try to lower a $26M cap number.

Bradberry, who will turn 30 in August, had hinted about things shifting in a positive direction with the Eagles while appearing with Anderson on Sunday.

“I know there’s definitely interest with the Eagles," Bradberry said. "I would love to play for the Eagles. I definitely see how bright the future is for the team. I’m just waiting to hear on the exact terms from them.

"I believe they’re also waiting for what the market tells as well, because I’m also anticipating interest from other teams, too. So, they told me whoever calls, just make sure I also give them the chance to match.”

It looks like Bradberry gave the Eagles that chance and Howie Roseman got things done.

Bradberry finished with three interceptions last season, including a pick-six, and had 17 pass breakups, the third consecutive season he's had at least 17 PBUs.

Receivers made just 46 receptions while Bradberry was being targeted in coverage 98 times. The lengthy CB allowed just a minuscule 51.8 passer rating per Pro Football Focus.

READ MORE

The Giant Killer, Boston Scott, Returns to Eagles

Eagles Expected to Sign RB Rashaad Penny

Eagles Lose Second LB in Two Days as Kyzir White Agrees to ...

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles Make Aggressive Jump Up In 2023 NFL Draft In This Trade
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Danny Green Had a Message for Joel Embiid After 76ers Beat Cavs
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
NFL Rumors: Former Eagles SB champion eyeing up Philadelphia return?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ranking the Eagles’ Most Impactful Losses in Week 1 of Free Agency
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
The Judge Who Could Decide Donald Trump's Indictment Fate Reportedly Has Close Ties to Brett Kavanaugh
Washington, DC2 days ago
For Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers, it's go time
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former Colts' Target headed to Eagles
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Safety Market Gets Interesting as it Pertains Chauncey-Gardner Johnson
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Green Goblin could be the hero Eagles need right now
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Show Pro Day Interest in Michigan DL Mazi Smith
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Knicks' Beal Deal: Trade Proposal Swaps RJ Barrett for Wizards Star
New York City, NY1 day ago
1 man dead, 1 man injured after fight at Curran-Fromhold prison
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Dillard boys and girls sweep BCAA track and field championships
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. On Game-Winning 3 vs. Pelicans: 'It Was A Special Moment'
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tower's Shepherd, Sanford's Pierce named Delaware's 2023 Basketball Players of the Year
Wilmington, DE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy