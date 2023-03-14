Open in App
AllSteelers

Raiders Sign Steelers LB Robert Spillane

By Noah Strackbein,

4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their inside linebacker to the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane, inking him to a two-year deal, according to AtoZ Sports' Doug Kyed.

Spillane leaves the Steelers after four seasons, earning a contract worth up to $9 million, with over $4 million guaranteed.

Spillane was the Steelers' top inside linebacker by the end of last season, playing 100% of the snaps in the final four games for Pittsburgh. He recorded 79 tackles and four pass deflections on the year.

Spillane leaving for the Raiders means the Steelers' inside linebacker market is getting smaller than expected. Many believed Spillane would re-sign in Pittsburgh, but after two days of the negotiation period, they still have yet to agree to terms with anyone.

The Steelers' currently have Myles Jack and Mark Robinson under contract.

Spillane joins Cam Sutton as the second former Steeler to leave in free agency. More are expected.

