Knicks Fan/Video Account Trolls Mavericks' Recent Woes, Jalen Brunson-Style

By Matthew Legros,

4 days ago

A popular New York Knicks fan/video account called upon Jalen Brunson-based imagery to remind the Dallas Mavericks how far they've fallen without his services.

Armed with the services of Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks tweeters are feeling pretty bold.

The Knicks have benefitted from Brunson's arrival from the Dallas Mavericks on a $104 million deal this offseason, as they've amassed a 40-30 record that places them sixth in the Eastern Conference under his leadership.

With the Knicks relatively secure in the postseason picture and the Mavericks (34-35) struggling to keep pace in the Western Conference logjam, many have noted how Brunson's prescience ... and lack thereof ... has affected each respective situation. Popular Knicks fans/video/stat Twitter account is among them, heralding Dallas' recent woes (losses in three in a row and six of the past eight) with a photo of an amused Brunson clad in Mavericks gear, satirically responding to a tweet from ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Dallas has struggled of late with recent injuries to superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, not to mention being without the services of Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans for extended stretches of the year.

In the tightly-packed West, Dallas, the current eighth-place team and the second-ranked Play-In Tournament squad, holds only a half-game lead on postseason oblivion, 11th-place Oklahoma City. The Thunder is engaged in a three-way tie for ninth with the Los Angeles Lakers and Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks need not worry about the affairs of the Mavericks, save for a potential encounter in the NBA Finals. Brunson has proven himself worthy of his large contract and then some, becoming the team's long-sought answer at starting point guard

Alas for New York, they likewise have been forced to deal with life without Brunson in recent weeks: the former Maverick has appeared in only one game since sustaining a foot injury on Mar. 3 in Miami and is doubtful for Tuesday's showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET, MSG). New York has gone 4-4 without Brunson on the floor this season, notably ending a three-game losing streak of their own (and doing the Mavericks a favor) with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

