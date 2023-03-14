Survivors of 2017 attack hope to address Sayfullo Saipov at sentencing

When he was struck he suffered a massive head injury and broken bones. His wife had both legs and a finger amputated, as well as a spinal cord injury. She also testified twice.
Melissas said he's OK with the verdict.
"Life imprisonment but very severe conditions was the right thing," he said. "It's probably most in correlation with what we went through."
Saipov, who committed the attack in the name of ISIS, never looked at the survivors and victims' family members who took the stand.
"I actually tried many times to make eye contact with him," Pharn said.
Pharn and Melissas are hoping to address him directly at his formal sentencing.
"That moment is the only moment I've been waiting for ever since this happened," Pharn said.
"I've been writing my words for quite a long time now," Melissas added.
On Monday, CBS2 tried to ask his defense attorneys is Saipov feels any remorse, but they didn't answer.
"If he were to demonstrate that, it would offer a lot of healing," Pharn said.
And going through the trial, they say, has aided in the healing process.
"Of course there was rage, there was anger. We managed, like I said, to rebound, to go over the rage," Melissas said.
"Being in this court gave me a lot of hope, to just witness the justice system that's in place," Pharn added. "I have this second chance to be here on this planet -- just want to make sure I make it worth it."
No formal sentencing date for Saipov has been set yet.
