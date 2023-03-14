Open in App
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

DNR looks to hire, train new conservation officers

By Derek James,

4 days ago

Minnesota DNR hiring conservation officers 03:40

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for outdoor lovers who are interested in starting a new career.

The agency is looking to train and hire new conservation officers. It's a pathway for people without previous law enforcement experience to move into the job.

Officer Garrett Thomas was a graduate of the program. He started his career in the military in California, but decided to be a conservation officer after realizing he'd get to be outdoors - on the lakes and rivers, all while connecting with families who are enjoying the Minnesota landscape.

Thomas emphasized the role allows employees to get involved in the community, and since there are only a few officers per hundred square miles, it allows him to really be self-driven and invest in the communities.

To learn more about becoming a DNR Conservation Officer, click here.

