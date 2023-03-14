Zendaya's Longtime Stylist Retires After Awkward Fashion Show Moment, Claims 'Lies' & 'False Narratives' Drove Decision

mega

After an embarrassing moment at a Paris Fashion Week show, Law Roach , the longtime stylist of Zendaya , dramatically announced that he was retired — and blamed "lies" and "false narratives" for his decision to sashay away from the industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Roach, 44, made the announcement on Tuesday, days after an awkward exchange with former client Zendaya , 26, at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

In addition to styling Zendaya for red carpet events, Roach worked with Megan Thee Stallion , Celine Dion , Ariana Grande and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer .

On Tuesday, Roach posted a simple photo to his Instagram that read "retired" in a red stamp graphic against a white background.

"My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years," began the shocking post's caption. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all."

"If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not," Roach continued his statement. "The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

The jaw-dropping post brought a flood of support for the celebrity stylist in its comment section, as fans begged Roach to walk back his statement — and many hoped it was a cruel joke.

Roach's post failed to elaborate on what "lies" or "false narratives" he was referring to, however, after a tense Paris Fashion Week moment was caught on camera, supporters speculated the video making its rounds on social media was why the stylist chose to end his career.

In a TikTok video, Roach can be seen standing in front of Zendaya — who was seated in prime front row spots after signing a contract with the couture brand — before the Spring/Summer line debuted.

The two appeared to exchange words while the Euphoria actress motioned to an empty chair behind her, presumably directing Roach to his seat.

In the footage, Roach did not look happy to be seated behind his A-list client , rather than next to her for the occasion.

"The way Zendaya is the reason why law roach announces his retirement," wrote one Twitter user who shared a video of Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton show with a crying face emoji.

"Fashion show. He the one who dressed her…..na I feel that man. Move down," tweeted another fan.