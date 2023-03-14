Texas Longhorns recruiting: Key in-state target 'love(s) every second' he spends with football program

Lovejoy (Texas) four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone has sky-high praise for Texas following visit

Lovejoy (Texas) four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone is getting closer to narrowing down his options.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher holds more than 30 scholarship offers, but is taking a handful of spring visits to help inform his official visit schedule before a summer commitment.

At least, that's the plan.

"I'm going on a couple of visits in the next month, then I'm going to have my top five schools," Livingstone said. "I'll take my officials in the early summer and announce my commitment in early July."

So far, his January trip to Austin to check out the Texas Longhorns has set the standard.

"It was great," he said. "I loved it. I love coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian]. I love coach (Chris) Jackson. It's a great program and they are about to go the SEC, which will be great. I'm excited for Texas and to see what it's like on my official visit."

During his unofficial visit, Livingstone was impressed by the culture and facilities in Austin and also experienced a potential recruitment-altering sit-down with Sarkisian.

"Me and my parents had a long meeting with Coach Sark - it was about an hour," Livingstone said. "It was the greatest meeting I've ever had with a head coach. it was outstanding. We went in depth about everything. It was a great time."

Following that trip, the Texas product admitted to being quite high on the Longhorns.

"They've been a strong consideration for me and my family for awhile now," he said. "I love every second I go down there. I enjoy it."

Perhaps that's why On3 gives Texas a 93, 2 percent chance to land Livingstone, while 247Sports has recently logged predictions for him to choose the Longhorns.

Still, there's a lot more to go in his process.

Livingstone intends to visit LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, South Carolina and possibly Arkansas before scheduling his five official visits for late spring/early summer.

But it's clear that the Longhorns are a major force is his recruitment and are arguably the team to beat with just a few months to go in his decision-making process.

Following his summer decision, Livingstone hopes to turn his attention toward having a strong senior season before enrolling early at the college of his choice.

"It's crazy to think about, I've got six months left of high school," he said.

