Residents heard on meat plant Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm A packed house of residents made their point to Jacksboro Economic Development Corporation board members: no cattle rendering plant. The EDC board agreed, with no motion made to sell EDC land in the industrial park. Because it was the second time no motion had been made by the EDC to sell land, the project is more than likely dead. Even if the EDC had sold the land, the project would still have to be approved by the Jacksboro City Council. Jacksboro City Manager Mike Smith canceled the city council abatement heading scheduled for March 13 because of no action by the EDC on the sale of the land. Residents packed the council chambers with the area being full 15 minutes before the meeting began. Signs were seen outside wanting no part of the project. The March 6 regularly scheduled EDC meeting at City Hall was, in part, to dis- cuss selling the land in the EDC business park to Classic Beef Company. The company came to the city about two years ago with a proposal to build a cattle rendering plant in the park, located on FM 3344. Residents criticized nearly everything about the proposal. EDC Chairman Greg Robinson said the board has listened to the public and understood their concerns but told the group they felt like they were ready to vote. Residents still gave the group their full 30 minutes of allowed time to criticize the proposal some more. Tim Van Zant opened by saying the project would cause irreparable damage to the town. Van Want also circulated a petition for those attending to sign and asked if city streets could handle the trucks bringing the cattle in and out. “The streets already look like they were bombed by the Air Force,” Van Zant said. Another resident, Chelsea Blaze, questioned not receiving information on the amount of high paying jobs. Reports had pay ranging from $14 to $28 an hour at the plant and she was interested on how many $28 an hour jobs there would be. Travis Campsey echoed what many residents had said on social media in that details on the project were sorely lacking and it seemed like residents were being railroaded into accepting the project. Robinson said details of the project had to be kept secret and discussions were held in executive session not to be secretive but for legal reasons due to negotiations. Robinson told the crowd the board had a lot of questions and got some of the answers they were looking for but said there was no agreement between the board for the company to come here. Other residents were concerned on how having the plant might limit future growth in the town, with the smell being within a mile of the lake, a cemetery, the golf course, the high school and a number of youth baseball and softball facilities in the area. Ken Swan said selling the land to the company would “be signing a death sentence for our community to grow.” “Having nice city parks and sports tournaments which bring thousands of people to town, that’s over,” Swan offered. “We have a subdivision going in that’s directly west of where the plant would be. The plant would bring nothing good to the community. I can’t believe we’re here. I can’t believe we’re even discussing this.” Former EDC board member Jeff Lewis, himself a cattle hauler, spoke of criminal acts that take place in these plants because of the stress the employees are under. Mike Mask asked if it was such a great project why weren’t company officials here to answer questions. He was told they were here but the left the meeting.