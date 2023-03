Jacksboro PD hosts car seat event News Staff Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Jacksboro Police Department worked with a number of other agencies including Faith Community Hospital, Texas Health and Human Services and TxDOT to put on a car seat event March 9. The importance of proper car seat installation was discussed and car seats were placed in vehicles. Courtesy photo Jacksboro PD hosts car seat event