From 60s to snow in Denver? Here’s what we know

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It is March in Colorado and the weather is going to be like a roller coaster ride.

The Pinpoint Weather team says that highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s in Denver. Then on Thursday, highs will drop into the 30s.

Could it snow?

Meteorologist Travis Michels said light rain is possible after sunset on Wednesday. The rain will change over to snow on Thursday morning and last through the late morning.

Michels said that because of the warm temperatures and initial rain, the impact of the storm looks to be minimal for the Denver metro area.

However, 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation is possible for Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 16.



March is typically the snowiest month of the year in Denver. The city averages 11.3 inches of snowfall during this month. So far, there has been no measurable snowfall.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

