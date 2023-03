Tigerettes drop game to Lady Bulldogs Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm A three-run sixth inning overcame a 1-0 Jacksboro lead and lifted visiting Burkburnett to a 3-1 win Friday, March 10 over the Tigerettes. Avery Bennett took the loss giving up three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks The Tigerettes came through with just four hits Emma Lee Gray, r ylee Mathis, Shelby Seaberry and Brailyn Tullous had the hits.