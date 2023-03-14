Concerned Citizens recent donations News Staff Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Concerned Citizens hasreceivedseveraldonations including, ALL Seasons Air Plus, Crombie Properties, Johnnie Jackson Dryden, Debra and Joe Gastring, Jerry and Pam Craft, Jack County, David and Blenda Renicks, J E S Edwards Foundation, Debra and Joe Gastring, Neoma Gwaltney, Adult IV Sunday School Class, Greta Owen, Carolyn and James Mathison, Ed Henry, Stewart Charitable Foundation, Don and Debbie Kidd, Phyllis and Tommy Best, Mary Ann Richter, Gidget and David Wood, Karen and Mitchell Davenport, Joel and Stacy Hood, First Baptist Church Wizard Wells, The Swan Family Charitable Foundation, Vicki Nichols Gary and Kelly Oliver, Marlene and James Hughes, Jacksboro Garden Club, Jacksboro Pump Specialty, Lions, Club, Dean and Evie Leach, Karen Spiller Forbis, Melissa and Clinton Farris, City of Jacksboro, Bryan Tilghman, Rhonda Mitchell Best Petroleum, Bill Brown, Beyond Faith Hospice, Timothy Holman, Clinton Easter, Paula Koehler and Jean Henderson. Souper donations came in from Blenda and David Renicks, church of Christ, First Baptist Wizard Wells, The Parish, Joplin Baptist Church, Live Oak Baptist Church, and Jack County Cowboy Church. Carole Hobday gave in honor of Bob Maddox’s birthday. Cynthia Burkett gave in honor of Jean Henderson’s birthday. Donald Mathis and Mary Ricks and family gave in memory of Johnny Pippin. Jean and Jerry Henderson gave in memory of Gevern Lewis, Jenell Martin and Nita Jo Yates. Janell Martin was remembered by Pat and Diane Robbins and Mike and Vadene Mathis. Don McAnear was remembered by Don Mathis, Bob and Roxanna Maddox, Oleta Thompson, Bryan Insurance, Mark and Carolyn Denny, Directors, Officers and Employees of Jacksboro National Bank, Robert and Mary Jones, Pat Martin and Jennie Martin, First Baptist Church of Graham, Pat Martin and Teresa Martin, Mike and Vadene Mathis, and Tim and Patricia Mathis. Myra Wooten and John Willis were remembered by Bob and Roxanna Maddox. Tim and Cathy McAnear in memory of Wanda Childress, Ann Amburn, Janell Martin, Gevern Lewis, Nita Yates, Johnny Pippin and Paul Flaming. Bobby Riggs, Deanna Jenkins, Eric and Shanna Henry, Cody McGee, Tammy Miller, Mary Ricks and Family, Ken and Helen Clayton, Directors, Officers and Employees of Jacksboro National Bank, Neoma Gwaltney, and Audra Easter gave in memory of Paula Flaming. Nancy Weaver gave in memory of Candace Crow. Brad and Caryl Chilton gave in honor of the marriage of Tiffany Burris and Doug Freeman. Joel and Stacy Hood and Phyllis and Tommy Best gave in memory of Clinton Sanderson. Mary Ricks and family gave in memory of Tim Robbins, Pat Clerihew and Tammy Rockey. Karen and Mike Thornton gave in memory of Don McAnear, Johnny Pippin and RJ Quick. Nita Yates was remembered by Lloyd and Gail Knight, Pat and Phyllis Foreman, and Virginia Martin. Carole and David Hobdy, Keith Cranfill, Bryan and Gay Bumpas, Reggie Kennedy, Lloyd and Gail Knight, Virginia Martin, and Bob and Roxanna Maddox gave in memory of Paula Bowen. Patty Gunter Geer was remembered by Carla and David Kinder, Mike and Karen Thornton, Jerrye Faltyn, and Bob and Roxanna Maddox. Jerrye Faltyn gave in memory of Peggy Hall Bob Yerigan was remembered by Jerrye and Len Faltyn. John Stockdale was remembered by Marla Schneider. Joel and Stacy Hood gave in memory of Orlin Ainsworth, and Johnny Smith. Lisa and Randy Deweber donated in memory of John Stockdale, Patty Geer, Mary Ellen Cooper and J.C. Romines. John Stockdale was remembered by Brenda Fuller, Sandi and John Martin and Sonya and Joel Ryan. Roxanna and Bob Maddox gave in memory of Mary Ellen Cooper. Janice and Clay Francis gave in memory of John Samaniego. Carolyn Nichols gave in memory of Norma Campsey. The R.M. and Emma Christian Family gave in memory of J. C. Romines, Vickie McAnear, Don McAnear, Paul Lillard, Johnny Pippin, Tim Robbins, LaRue Guice, Gevern Lewis, Kathy With and Kenneth “Husky” Morrow. Earline Yates was remembered by Jean and Jerry Henderson and The class of 1957. Jay Thompson was remembered by Darrrell and Lori McBrayer. John Pursley and John Dustin New were remembered by Arneta Pursley. Marcia Swan gave in memory of Linda Denton, Paula Bowen and Paul Lillard. Roxanna and Bob Maddox, John and Dixie Ash, Jean and Jerry Henderson, Mike and Karen Thornton, and Gene Hughes gave in memory of Roland New. Stephanie and Kenny Browning gave in memory of Breenan Noble. Delene Robinson, Brent Joiner, Jennifer Joiner, Briana Joiner, and Kara Robinson gave in honor of Carolyn Porter Robinson. Delene Florence was remembered by Neoma Gwaltney, Deubrella Horton, Oleta Thompson, Lisa and Randy Deweber, Danny and Suzanne Thompson, Berry and Julie Thompson, Ken and Helen Clayton, Jean and Jerry Henderson, and Bob and Roxanna Maddox. Maudie Farris, Barbara Clary, and Connie Hearn were remembered by Stacy and Joel Hood. Gail and Mike Bialas gave in memory of Dorothy and Luther Prunty. Bruce, Theresa, Blake, Sarabeth and Bryce Hesteande gave in memory of Marie Williams. Blenda and David Renicks gave in memory of Lewis Montgomery. Laurie Plaster gave in memory of Greg Lewis. Nerita Barefield was remembered by Janice and Clay Francis, Cheryl and Jack Mathis, Joe and Janna Robinson, Donna and Tim Cassle, and Terry and Susie Lewis. The Monday Bridge Club gave in memory of James Wedekind. Lloyd and Gail Knight gave in memory of Mary Ellen Cooper and Roland New. Leann Johnson, Virginia Martin, Lanna Osteen and Teresa Weaver gave in honor of David Spiller, Mason Spiller and Reid Spiller. Paul Lillard and Don McAnear were remembered by Terry and Susie Lewis. Bob and Roxanna Maddox and Terry and Susie Lewis gave in memory of Edward Smith. The Ernest Easter Family gave in memory of Ophelia Kinnard Evans. Lara (Poynor) and Todd Whifield gave in honor of her father, Max Poynor. Lucy Robbins gave in honor of her husband Timothy Robbins. Beyond Faith Hospice sponsors a monthly breakfast. Southwest Baptist Church, Jacksboro Parish Lord’s Acre, Post Oak Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, and Mountain Home Baptist Church make Missions donations. Our mission is to serve the needs of the elderly and disabled in Jack County. Since Concerned Citizens is a 501c3 organization all donations are tax deductible.