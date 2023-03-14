Softball falls at home Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Rylee Mathis waits on a grounder during the Tigerettes’ loss Tuesday, March 7 to Holliday. Photo/Brian Smith Momma said there’d be nights where everything you hit goes into someone’s glove. Jacksboro’s varsity softballers know the feeling as nearly everything they hit was a well hit fly ball … right into a Holliday defender’s glove in the March 7 game. The Lady Eagles, playing their first game with their full lineup due to a long State Championship winning run in basketball, looked like they had not lost a thing since last season. Holliday pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, to take an early lead and post a 12-1, five inning win at Tigerette Field. Jacksboro drops to 0-2 in District 7-3A. Tigerette Coach John Bennett said the ball just didn’t bounce their way for hits. “Our hits just didn’t find the gaps tonight,” Bennett offered following the 97-minute contest. “We know they will, though. We hit the ball hard.” One of those hard hit balls was an Avery Bennett 2nd inning two out double that came within a foot or so of leaving the park. Bennett was stranded following a strikeout to end the frame. Holliday, leading 3-0 heading into the third, struck for seven runs on six hits to break the game open. Home runs by Carly Duggins and Addison Lindemann’s second roundtripper of the contest, a grand slam, would extend the lead to 10-0. Jacksboro would threaten again in the fourth, junior Rylee Mathis drawing a oneout single. Mathis was left holding the bag as both Shelby Seaberry and Vivian Rater hit balls hard … just right into the centerfielder’s glove. The visitors would score single runs in the fourth and fifth innings but Jacksboro was bound and determined to get on the scoreboard which they did in the fifth. Charlie Phariss, who had a nifty grab in right field in the top of the inning, roped a double over the right fielder’s head. Pinch hitter Payton Nail traded places with Phariss, lacing a shot deep into the left centerfield gap to put the Purple on the board to the delight of a partisan crowd that stayed throughout. Nail was left holding the bag as a groundout back to the pitcher and a popout to first ended the game on mercy rule. Jacksboro suffered a 3-1 non-district loss to visiting Burkburnett on March 10. A threerun sixth inning for the Lady ‘Dogs was the difference.