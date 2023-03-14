Night of Reflection next Tuesday Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of one of the most horrendous events in Jacksboro history. March 21 will be the one year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado which struck the west end of town, heavily damaging two schools and destroying more than 80 homes in the process. City, county and state officials worked quickly to get the town back on its feet. County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Hefner has spoken to other organizations and counties on how the city and county got back on its feet so quickly. While there is still plenty of work to be done in the recovery process, one area church is trying to continue the emotional rebuilding process with a ceremony March 21. The Light Church is hosting an event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Jacksboro Middle School Auditorium. Pastor Josh Norvill said the event will be focused on continued healing. “The night will be centered around a documen- tary compiled of interviews and audio/ video from the day of the storm,” Norvill stated. “It has naturally morphed back into a video that reflects back on the hand of protection over our community at that time.” Only nine minor injuries were reported after the tornado. Also part of the event will be members of the Tornado Long Term Recovery Committee disaster relief team to speak and share what they have accomplished over the last nine months. Norvill said other community members will also have the opportunity to speak as well. Norvill said that after speaking with more than 20 people about their experiences, the reason they all believe they’re still alive is because of God’s hand of protection over the community. “There are some people who would prefer to never talk about the storm again,” Norvill noted. “On the other hand, many people process traumatic experiences in the exact way we will be conducting the Night of Reflection by talking, listening and learning through it.” The event is free and open to the public that wishes to attend. More tornado recovery information can be found in next week’s paper.