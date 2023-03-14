Pair of groundbreakings held March 8 Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm An official groundbreaking on the new Jack County Animal Shelter was held Wednesday, March 8. Left-right Josh Lilliard, Animal Control Officer Mike Booher and Friends of the Animal Shelter spokesperson Karen Umphress are seen with their shovels of dirt. Photo/Brian Smith Two groundbreakings were held for expanding facilities last Wednesday, March 8. In a persistent rain during the morning, Four Stars Ford broke ground on its new facility just south of Faith Community Hospital. Trent Prim, general contractor for the facility, said local contractors will be used throughout construction, which is expected to be complete sometime in February 2024. The new facility has been a long time coming according to Greg Buell of Four Stars Ford, a Ford dealership being in town since 1945. County Judge Keith Umphress said to look around the facilities around the new dealership: the hospital, Tractor Supply, Nine Energy Services, Dollar General and others to know Jacksboro and Jack County is growing. Four Stars Ford co-owner Mike Hernandez III said a sizable investment has been made the construction in the facility: including an EV charging facility once its built and 11 service bays. Co-owner Kelly Strausser said customer service will continue to be the name of the game, the dealership rated 6th among 270 Ford dealerships across the state for its customer service by Dealer Rater. Later in the day, city and county officials gathered at the Jack County Animal Shelter for its ceremonial groundbreaking. Work on the facility has been ongoing but a major milestone in the construction occurred Thursday with the pouring of the concrete slab. City Manager Mike Smith thanked Animal Control Officer Mike Booher, Umphress, Friend of the Animal Shelter and shelter advisor Karen Umphress, and Jason Lillard son of former veterinarian Dr. Paul Lillard who was instrumental in getting the original shelter built for their work on the shelter. Smith said the project began about 20 years ago with the Friends of the Animal Shelter and the City trying to raise funds. Roadblocks along the way, including the tornado, slowed progress which made the day even more special. Smith said hopefully within a few months doors on the facility can be opened and animals can be let in.