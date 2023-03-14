Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Athlon Sports

Aaron Rodgers Will Appear On Pat McAfee Show On Wednesday

By Lauren Merola,

4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers is breaking his silence.

While the NFL world crept to the edge of its seat waiting to see what Rodgers will decide, the veteran quarterback sat back, taking his decision — and the announcement of such — at his own pace.

Rodgers could be ready to say goodbye to Green Bay on Wednesday. He'll be appearing live on "The Pat McAfee Show" at 1 p.m. ET. Fans have grown excited hoping Rodgers will say whether or not he will retire, return to the Packers or accept a trade to the New York Jets. But knowing Rodgers, hoping on the show to ask fans for further patience is also not out of the question.

The Packers have continuously made it known that they'd like a decision from Rodgers before the start of free agency. That begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and Rodgers' live appearance is set for hours before that.

Could he be getting a decision in right under the wire?

With the Jets trading for a Rodgers-requested Allen Lazard on Tuesday, it's looking more like the Jets' "hopeful optimism" is turning into a done deal.

Rodgers' interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" will stream on YouTube .

