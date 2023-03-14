Open in App
Jacksboro, TX
See more from this location?
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JHS track runs in Holliday

By Brian Smith,

4 days ago

JHS track runs in Holliday Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Jacksboro’s track runners competed Thursday, March 9 in the HERO Relays. Both varsities finished 2nd with both JVs winning the event. On the varsity girls side: Charlie Phariss finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 13.69. The 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay quartets of Kylie Tullous, Rylee Mathis, Emma Lee Gray and Phariss both finished 2nd with times of 52.8 . The 1,600-meter relay finished third of Tullous, Dylan Nichols, Mathis and Laken Valenzuela as did Laken Valenzuela in the 100-meters with a time of 13.84. In 4th place were Judit Herrera in the 3,200-meters in 13:52.75, Brailyn Tullous in both the 300-meter hurdles (53.44) and 800-meter run (2:38.60). In fifth place for the Tigerettes were Dylann Nichols in the 400-meters withatimeof1:09.92 and Valenzuela in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.81. Nichols was 6th in the 800-meters with a 2:44.33 clocking. On the varsity boys side, the Tigers were led by Baylor Laake’s win in the 200-meter run in 23.95, Eric Pizana in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.00 .along with Kaleem Howard in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.08. The 400-meter relay foursome of Howard, Luke Sams, Cannon Valenzuela and Laake finished first in 44.48. In 2nd place was Luis Balderama in the 100-meters with a 12.06 time and Pizana in the 300-meter hurdles with a 43.97. The 800-meter relay quartet of Sams, Valenzuela, Laake and Nathan Rockey in 1:36.09 and 1,600-meter relay foursome of Pizana, Sams, Howard and Valenzuela in 3:46.08 also finished 2nd. Balderama was 4th in the 200-meters with a 25.41 time. The JV girls were led by first place finishes from Lili Taylor in the 100-meters in 15.13, Madison Collins in the 800-meter run in 2:56.98, Michelle Barron in the 3,200-meter run in 16:02 and Jissel Luna in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:02.91. The 400-meter relay quartet of Lauren Morris, Lexi Smith, Taylor and Lili Perez won in 56.75. Luna was 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles with a 21.49 clocking. Also finishing 2nd was Ashleigh Guthrie in the 3,20-meter run in 16:37, Collins in the 1,600-meter run in 6:42.29 and 400-meter run in 1:16.49 along with Lauren Morris in the 200-meter run in 30.26. The 800-meter relay team of Morris, Smith, Taylor, and Perez was also 2nd in 2:04.03. In 3rd place was Kailey Lehman in the 3,200-meters in 16:53. Jocelyn Santillana was 4th in the 800-meter run in 3:14.71 as was Lili Perez in the 200-meters in 30.87, with a time of 4:37.79. Smith was 5th in the 200-meters in 31.82. The JV boys were led by top finishes from Jaxson Ward in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.60, Eli Jonas in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.18 and the 400-meter relay team of Josh Salazar, Lucas Cornish, Juan Marin and Adison Gould in 47.9. 2nd-place finishes were recorded by the 800-meter relay team with Salazar, Cornish, Marin and Douglas Brown in 1:40.86 along with the 1,600-meter relay foursome of Cornish, Marin, Brown and Ricardo Andrade. Other runner-up placings were recorded by Gould in the 200-meters in 26.08, Rex Kennedy in the 400-meters in 1:00.40, Brayden Rockey in the 800-meters in 2:26.17 and Jonas in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.62. In3rdplacewasTayde Reeves in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.96 and the 300-meter hurdles in 51.16, Tyler Roberts in the 800-meters in 2:26.68, and Salazar in the 100-meters in 12.65. Evan Walker was 4th in the 200-meters in 26.24 and 5th in the 100-meters in 12.84. Jerin Luhrsen was 5th in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.65 as was Salazar in the 200-meters in 26.90. In 6th place was Kevin Salazar in the 400-meters in 1:05.35. Alexis Espinoza was 6th in the 800-meters in 2:36.11 and 1,600-meters in 6:20.12.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pair of groundbreakings held March 8
Jacksboro, TX4 days ago
Night of Reflection next Tuesday
Jacksboro, TX4 days ago
Concerned Citizens recent donations
Jacksboro, TX4 days ago
Jacksboro PD hosts car seat event
Jacksboro, TX4 days ago
BISD considering replacing gym floor
Bryson, TX17 days ago
JCMH hosts mental health seminar
Jacksboro, TX10 days ago
Like father, like daughter
Jacksboro, TX24 days ago
City council approves plans for sewer line
Jacksboro, TX10 days ago
LTRC named chamber’s Non-Profit of the Month
Jacksboro, TX24 days ago
LTRC receives updates
Jacksboro, TX24 days ago
District calls for bond issue
Jacksboro, TX24 days ago
City council discusses ordinances
Jacksboro, TX24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy