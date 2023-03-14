JHS track runs in Holliday Brian Smith Tue, 03/14/2023 - 12:39 pm Jacksboro’s track runners competed Thursday, March 9 in the HERO Relays. Both varsities finished 2nd with both JVs winning the event. On the varsity girls side: Charlie Phariss finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 13.69. The 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay quartets of Kylie Tullous, Rylee Mathis, Emma Lee Gray and Phariss both finished 2nd with times of 52.8 . The 1,600-meter relay finished third of Tullous, Dylan Nichols, Mathis and Laken Valenzuela as did Laken Valenzuela in the 100-meters with a time of 13.84. In 4th place were Judit Herrera in the 3,200-meters in 13:52.75, Brailyn Tullous in both the 300-meter hurdles (53.44) and 800-meter run (2:38.60). In fifth place for the Tigerettes were Dylann Nichols in the 400-meters withatimeof1:09.92 and Valenzuela in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.81. Nichols was 6th in the 800-meters with a 2:44.33 clocking. On the varsity boys side, the Tigers were led by Baylor Laake’s win in the 200-meter run in 23.95, Eric Pizana in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.00 .along with Kaleem Howard in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.08. The 400-meter relay foursome of Howard, Luke Sams, Cannon Valenzuela and Laake finished first in 44.48. In 2nd place was Luis Balderama in the 100-meters with a 12.06 time and Pizana in the 300-meter hurdles with a 43.97. The 800-meter relay quartet of Sams, Valenzuela, Laake and Nathan Rockey in 1:36.09 and 1,600-meter relay foursome of Pizana, Sams, Howard and Valenzuela in 3:46.08 also finished 2nd. Balderama was 4th in the 200-meters with a 25.41 time. The JV girls were led by first place finishes from Lili Taylor in the 100-meters in 15.13, Madison Collins in the 800-meter run in 2:56.98, Michelle Barron in the 3,200-meter run in 16:02 and Jissel Luna in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:02.91. The 400-meter relay quartet of Lauren Morris, Lexi Smith, Taylor and Lili Perez won in 56.75. Luna was 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles with a 21.49 clocking. Also finishing 2nd was Ashleigh Guthrie in the 3,20-meter run in 16:37, Collins in the 1,600-meter run in 6:42.29 and 400-meter run in 1:16.49 along with Lauren Morris in the 200-meter run in 30.26. The 800-meter relay team of Morris, Smith, Taylor, and Perez was also 2nd in 2:04.03. In 3rd place was Kailey Lehman in the 3,200-meters in 16:53. Jocelyn Santillana was 4th in the 800-meter run in 3:14.71 as was Lili Perez in the 200-meters in 30.87, with a time of 4:37.79. Smith was 5th in the 200-meters in 31.82. The JV boys were led by top finishes from Jaxson Ward in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.60, Eli Jonas in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.18 and the 400-meter relay team of Josh Salazar, Lucas Cornish, Juan Marin and Adison Gould in 47.9. 2nd-place finishes were recorded by the 800-meter relay team with Salazar, Cornish, Marin and Douglas Brown in 1:40.86 along with the 1,600-meter relay foursome of Cornish, Marin, Brown and Ricardo Andrade. Other runner-up placings were recorded by Gould in the 200-meters in 26.08, Rex Kennedy in the 400-meters in 1:00.40, Brayden Rockey in the 800-meters in 2:26.17 and Jonas in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.62. In3rdplacewasTayde Reeves in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.96 and the 300-meter hurdles in 51.16, Tyler Roberts in the 800-meters in 2:26.68, and Salazar in the 100-meters in 12.65. Evan Walker was 4th in the 200-meters in 26.24 and 5th in the 100-meters in 12.84. Jerin Luhrsen was 5th in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.65 as was Salazar in the 200-meters in 26.90. In 6th place was Kevin Salazar in the 400-meters in 1:05.35. Alexis Espinoza was 6th in the 800-meters in 2:36.11 and 1,600-meters in 6:20.12.