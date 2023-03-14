Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Eagles Are Signing Another Veteran Running Back, per Report

By Milo Taibi,

4 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are retaining a fan favorite.

According to Tom Pelissero , running back Boston Scott will return for his sixth season in Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old Scott is expected to make $2 million in 2023.

Though Scott's never held down a starting role amid his five seasons in Philadelphia, he's endeared himself to Eagles fans with his brand of energetic play.

It also helps his cause among Eagles diehards that he's tormented Philly's NFC East foes.

Warren Sharp detailed Scott's mastery of the New York Giants.

"[Eagles GM Howie Roseman] should give Boston Scott a 1-day contract every time the Eagles play the Giants till he's 40 years old. In 8 games vs the Giants: 11 TDs, 446 yards. In 59 games vs other 31 teams: 9 TDs, 883 yards."

Running back Miles Sanders is set to depart Philly, but the team's backfield won't be any less crowded. As ESPN's Tim McManus indicated below, Nick Sirianni currently has four running backs at his disposal.

Scott will have to remain sharp and earn his snaps, but if history is any indicator, that should be no problem for the Louisiana Tech product.

"RBs projected to be under contract: Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon."

