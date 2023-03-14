Woodstock man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child molestation, rape

A Cherokee County man convicted of sexually abusing a girl for years before she ran away from home and reported him at age 12 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, officials said.

Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, of Woodstock, was found guilty of multiple crimes, including rape and child molestation, in a trial last month, according to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office. In addition to 50 years in prison, Angeles was sentenced to spend the remainder of his life on probation as a registered sex offender, spokeswoman Cyndi Crossland said.

The conviction and sentencing came more than six years after Angeles was reported by the victim, who was 12 when she made contact with Woodstock police. The girl ran away from home after she disclosed the persistent sexual abuse to adults, but those adults did not believe her, Crossland said.

The girl was picked up by Woodstock officers in September 2016, leading to a police investigation and multiple forensic interviews. She provided specific details of Angeles abusing her in separate instances starting when she was 8, Crossland said.

“Throughout the prosecution of this case, the victim never wavered, and through her resilience we were able to ensure the defendant will never hurt her, or her loved ones, again,” Deputy Chief Assistant DA Rachel Hines said.

“Hidden in secrecy behind closed doors, this defendant did unspeakable things to a little girl. But his despicable actions have now been brought to light because of her bravery,” Acting DA Susan K. Treadway said.

According to Treadway, the jury reached a unanimous verdict, convicting Angeles of all charges.

“Mr. Angeles is now receiving the justice he deserves, and our community is protected from this man ever hurting another child again,” Treadway said.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.