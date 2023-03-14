Open in App
Woodstock, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Woodstock man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child molestation, rape

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD9TD_0lIxwKXj00

A Cherokee County man convicted of sexually abusing a girl for years before she ran away from home and reported him at age 12 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, officials said.

Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, of Woodstock, was found guilty of multiple crimes, including rape and child molestation, in a trial last month, according to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office. In addition to 50 years in prison, Angeles was sentenced to spend the remainder of his life on probation as a registered sex offender, spokeswoman Cyndi Crossland said.

The conviction and sentencing came more than six years after Angeles was reported by the victim, who was 12 when she made contact with Woodstock police. The girl ran away from home after she disclosed the persistent sexual abuse to adults, but those adults did not believe her, Crossland said.

The girl was picked up by Woodstock officers in September 2016, leading to a police investigation and multiple forensic interviews. She provided specific details of Angeles abusing her in separate instances starting when she was 8, Crossland said.

“Throughout the prosecution of this case, the victim never wavered, and through her resilience we were able to ensure the defendant will never hurt her, or her loved ones, again,” Deputy Chief Assistant DA Rachel Hines said.

“Hidden in secrecy behind closed doors, this defendant did unspeakable things to a little girl. But his despicable actions have now been brought to light because of her bravery,” Acting DA Susan K. Treadway said.

According to Treadway, the jury reached a unanimous verdict, convicting Angeles of all charges.

“Mr. Angeles is now receiving the justice he deserves, and our community is protected from this man ever hurting another child again,” Treadway said.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted in dog’s fatal beating in DeKalb also accused in drive-by shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Fugitive on run for 4 months arrested, accused in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Alleged drunken driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Cobb crash
Mableton, GA2 days ago
Cops: Lula man with child in vehicle shoots 2 people during road rage incident
Lula, GA3 days ago
Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence
Bowdon, GA2 days ago
Suspect, victim in fatal SE Atlanta shooting knew each other, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘It’s still painful’: Family members mourn victims of spa shootings
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Two weeks after cemetery mishap, Atlanta family says farewell to loved one
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
4 injured, including 1 critical, in 10-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gwinnett
Suwanee, GA3 days ago
Gridlock Guy: Georgia teens have select opportunity to experience real-life driving scenarios
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
DeKalb officials investigating fire at abandoned bowling alley
Decatur, GA2 days ago
Emory poll: Majority of Buckhead residents oppose cityhood
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Ebenezer will observe its 137th church anniversary Sunday
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens forms advisory committee to uplift local artists
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Southeastern Hot Rod Show coming to Dalton June 16-17
Dalton, GA3 days ago
Cobb’s Gritters Library to become new community center after delayed expansion
Marietta, GA2 days ago
Register now: The year’s first Aging in Atlanta event is coming soon
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
North Fulton cities announce music groups, dates for outdoor concert series
Johns Creek, GA3 days ago
Why buildings are at the center of Atlanta’s fight vs. climate change
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Henry County expands municipal disc golf course
Stockbridge, GA2 days ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Rain ushers in cold front ahead of chilly weekend
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Q&A with Falcons safety Jessie Bates
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Glenn Schumann leads Georgia football assistants awarded $2.5M in raises
Athens, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy