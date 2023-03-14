Demi Moore Pairs Classic Navy Blue Gown With Feather Jacket in Ageless Photo

The actress looked fabulous in her elegant outfit for a star-studded party.

Demi Moore is graceful and timeless, so it's no surprise that this extends to her fashion style.

The star shared new photos on social media of an outfit she wore to a recent party, and fans were in awe of how ageless she looked.

Moore showed off the front and the back of the outfit, which she wore to an Oscars afterparty, on Instagram, captioning the pictures, "Oscars party ready ✨ @gregoryrussellhair @jostrettell @bradgoreski @donnakaran @cartier ," tagging everyone involved with bringing the whole look to life .

The photos reveal Moore in a deep navy blue gown in a classic silhouette, paired with a gorgeous feather jacket. The star wore her hair long and straight with simple makeup. She accessorized the outfit with dangly earrings and a statement ring.

The floor-length halter dress is vintage Donna Karen and the jewelry is Cartier. Moore and her stylist, Brad Goreski , shared a video showing the full outfit in motion , with Moore rocking the jacket both on and off the shoulder.

Fellow actress Melanie Griffith commented, "Look at you!! Goddess!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️‍🔥."

Model Helena Christensen also replied to the video, writing, "So lovely seeing you and your girls last night you looked amazing! 🔥❤️😍."

Many of the star's fans were amazed by how young Moore looked, commenting things like, "She ages backwards," and "She never ages, she is really a classic beauty."

A few others wondered what Moore's next film project would be, with one saying, "When is your next movie Demi? Brendan Fraser now your turn. You were brilliant, A Few Good Men , GI Jane ."

"I hate that we don’t have as many movies from you as we should," read a similar comment.

The 60-year-old is actually appearing in the new season of Feud at FX, portraying Ann Woodward , a socialite well-known during the mid-1900s who was a suspect in the death of her husband. The show will partially explore her relationship with Truman Capote , played by Tom Hollander .

Moore also has a new film coming out at some point called The Substance , so fans hopefully won't have to wait long to see her on-screen again.