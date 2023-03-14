Madison Plans 2 Easter Family Fun Events

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Area Chamber of Commerce is planning two Easter events for the entire family.

Search for Shelly the Easter Egg- March 17- March 31

Children are invited to participate in an Easter egg hunt to find Shelly, the Easter Egg at participating businesses. The search will begin on March 17 and end on March 31. This is a free event and open to the public. For a list of participating businesses please visit MadisonNJChamber.org.

How does it work?

Pick up a participation card at Tons of Toys, 64 Main St. or Madison Pharmacy, 66 Main St. Search for Shelly at participating businesses or on their website, where noted, and collect a store stamp, signature, or the write in code found online.

When 30 or more different store stamps/signatures or codes are collected, turn the card in at the Chamber table on Main Street during Easter Fun Fest on

April 1 before 12pm. All entries will be eligible to win a new bicycle, donated Peter Daniele, of Rose City Collision, 291 Main St. or other prizes donated by the local businesses. Participation cards may also be turned into Tons of Toys prior to April 1 to be entered into the drawing.

Easter Fun Fest- Saturday, April 1, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

This year's Easter Fun Fest will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 am-12:30 pm. Visit the Chamber table set up on Main St. where individuals can guess the number of Jelly Beans, visit with the Easter Bunny and turn in their Shelly Egg participation cards to win prizes.

This year's Easter Fun Fest is being sponsored by Alfred's Sport Shop, 32 Main St., C.Toto & Sons, 201-602-0437, Carter Smile, 180 Main St., Cleaners Advantage, 888-471-7676, Harvest Bistro, 50 1/2 Main St.

“The Madison Chamber and its member businesses look forward to this fun, family event each year." said Karen Giambra, executive director of the Chamber. "It is a perfect way to bring our community together and to kick off the spring season"



