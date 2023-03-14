Editorial: Amazon hits “pause”

When Amazon announced plans in 2018 to locate its second headquarters in Northern Virginia, it sent an unmistakable signal that the commonwealth was a burgeoning destination for tech companies.

Times have changed. A global pandemic roiled the economy and the tech sector slowed dramatically. As a result, Amazon’s announcement this month that it would slow construction in Arlington was a disappointment, but not much of a surprise.

The good news is that Virginia lawmakers structured the incentive deal to protect the commonwealth, and many of the investments made to coincide with Amazon’s arrival — in STEM education and higher education degree programs in computer science — will pay dividends however the company proceeds.

The decision to split the retail giant’s coveted “HQ2″ between sites in New York City and Northern Virginia concluded a national competition without comparison. Hundreds of cities pitched Amazon on their locations, but company officials said they favored Virginia because of its highly educated workforce, welcoming business climate and a willingness to invest in education that would support the company’s plans for hiring.

All told, Amazon promised to create 25,000 new jobs with an average salary of at least $150,000 in exchange for $750 million in state subsidies approved by the General Assembly. This bill structured payments for qualifying job creation, so the company would receive $22,000 per job for the first 25,000 positions and $15,564 for each subsequent job, up to 12,850 new positions.

So a slowdown in construction and hiring doesn’t mean Virginia opened its checkbook for Amazon and will have nothing to show for it. The incentive is with Amazon fulfilling its promises, which is a credit to lawmakers’ work.

Other investments — $195 million for transportation improvements in Northern Virginia and $1.1 billion in higher education to support workforce development tied to the company’s decision — are not linked to Amazon’s hiring. But these public expenditures aren’t lost either; the expansion of computer science and computer engineering degree programs will serve Virginia’s long-term interests, not simply one (albeit massive) initiative.

Yes, landing Amazon was a huge get — a signature achievement — but making Virginia a destination for tech jobs won’t begin and end at the company’s doorstep. Expanding a tech-savvy workforce will be very attractive to other companies. And it’s entirely possible that the investment in secondary schools and higher education produces the next generation of digital entrepreneurs, who choose to build and grow their businesses in the commonwealth.

Since this happened on his watch, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was subjected to predictable criticism following the announcement. That was both unfair and counterproductive.

It was the pandemic, not the governor, that prompted businesses to evaluate their growth strategies in light of changing economic forces. And it was COVID, not Youngkin, that profoundly changed the American workplace and led companies to allow more employees to work from home rather than a traditional office setting.

More importantly, though, is that Amazon failing to fulfill its promises will hurt the whole commonwealth — from students diving into STEM programs to learn the skills needed to compete in the global marketplace, to the expansion of higher education programs that will graduate students ready to join the tech sector.

Pinning this setback on the governor may score cheap political points, but Virginia needs to show a united front to the board rooms of the world — confirmation that this remains a great place to do business and that the attributes that lured Amazon here are still here in abundance.

Amazon has already hired about 8,000 workers and will open the first phase of its new headquarters, called Met Place, in June. It still plans to add 25,000 total workers, even after a recent round of layoffs, though those may come at a trickle rather than a flood.

That is undoubtedly discouraging, but Virginia remains well positioned for growth and its efforts to land Amazon more than four years ago will continue to reap rewards for the commonwealth, despite this month’s announcement.