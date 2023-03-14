Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Ex-aide says Garcetti unfit to be US ambassador to India, or hold any other public office

4 days ago

An ex-aide for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he is unfit to be the next U.S. ambassador to India.

In fact, Garcetti's former communications director says he is unfit to hold any public office in the country or the world.

Garcetti's nomination has been stalled for the past year over allegations that he ignored accusations of assault and sexual harassment involving his former senior adviser, something Garcetti denies.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved his nomination earlier this month.

The decision now goes to the full U.S. Senate for a vote.

