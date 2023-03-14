Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival coming to Cincinnati

Country music legend Willie Nelson is going on tour again — this time to celebrate his 90th birthday!

Nelson is bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 13. Joining him in Cincinnati are John Fogerty, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid. The Avett Brothers and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will also join Nelson on tour, but for his earlier stops.

"I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour," Nelson said in a release. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."

2023 is proving to be a big year for Nelson. In January, a documentary about his life debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. He then won two Grammy Awards, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album, in February. Nelson is also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Inductees will be announced in May.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE

'It's onward and upward': Local casting director says Cincinnati's film industry is continuing to grow

Playhouse in the Park opens new theatre with a new take on a classic

Princeton High School grad makes history as Sesame Street's first Black female puppeteer