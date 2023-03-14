Why Carrie Underwood Separates Her Public Persona and Persona Life

Carrie Underwood is a country artist, a wife, and a mother of two. One way to balance her celebrity persona and everyday life is to separate “Carrie” from “Carrie Underwood,” as noted in Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life .

Why the country star separates ‘Carrie’ from ‘Carrie Underwood’

‘Before He Cheats’ artist Carrie Underwood performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival | Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She’s the chart-topping country artist behind “Before He Cheats,” releasing Denim & Rhinestones in 2022. In March 2020, Underwood published Find Your Path — giving insight into her health habits and lifestyle.

The artist confirmed that she’s not “healthy” all 52 weeks of the year, but there are conscious steps she takes to be a better version of herself.

“This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that, I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four,” Underwood said in a statement. “I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

She also detailed her life as a country superstar in Find Your Path. One way to stay grounded is to separate her personal and professional life, referring to herself as “Carrie” and “Carrie Underwood” respectively.

“To me, ‘Carrie’ is someone very different from ‘Carrie Underwood,’” the artist explained. “’Carrie Underwood’ is the public me-the person you see on the stage or on TV. That’s me, living out my dream. ‘Carrie’ is just me, without all the bells and whistles.”

Underwood added that, for the most part, her friends aren’t often celebrities or music business people. The people she spends time with are moms and wives and people who “started their own businesses.”

Carrie Underwood wrote ‘Find Your Path’ as ‘Carrie’

For Find Your Path, the author explained it was important to write as “Carrie.” That’s especially true because of her candid conversation regarding her personal life and fitting a healthy diet into a busy schedule.

“’Carrie Underwood’ might write a different book than this book (although I did name each chapter in this book after one of my songs — maybe that was a ‘Carrie Underwood’ move, but I hope you’ll enjoy recognizing some of those titles),” she noted.

“The real everyday me-the mom, the wife, the friend-is probably a lot like you, and this is the book “Carrie” has always wanted to write,” Underwood continued.

Carrie Underwood is a mom of 2

Underwood has been married to the former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010. The couple had two children together — two sons, Isaiah and Jacob .

Still, Underwood continues to release original music , even embarking on her Denim & Rhinestones tour in 2022. Her latest single, “Out of That Truck,” is available on most major streaming platforms.