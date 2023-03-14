Rihanna Shined Bright Like a Diamond in $2.6 Million Worth of Jewels at Beyoncé’s Oscars After Party

Rihanna may not be a movie star, but all eyes were still on her at the Oscars on Sunday—and she gave us plenty to look at. The Fenty founder displayed not one, not two, but four different camera-ready looks for this year’s Academy Awards (five, if you’re counting the oversize tee and bucket hat she showed up in, which we kind of do)—and her final look was finished with a cool $2.67 million worth of diamonds.

One of the Top Stylist to Stars, From Lewis Hamilton to Zendaya, Has Announced His Retirement

Rihanna first showed up on the red carpet in a brown leather Alaïa look that highlighted her baby bump through a layer of sheer mesh, which she topped off with 35-carat Moussaieff diamond earrings and two diamond Mousaieff rings totaling nearly 40 additional carats of brown diamonds—all matching her ensemble. She then changed a sparkling Maison Margiela by John Galliano look for her on-stage performance of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (nominated for Best Original Song). The singer topped her second look with 142 carats of DeBeers diamond jewelry, according to Popsugar , including a 13-carat cuff bracelet and a 38-carat DeBeers Assana necklace set in 18-karat white gold.

How to Make the Luxe Chicken Pot Pie the Stars Ate at the Oscars After Party

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

After her performance, RiRi wrapped herself in mint green custom Bottega Veneta for post-show photos before finally hitting Beyoncé’s after party in her most bejeweled look yet: a sequined Valentino bra top and skirt set under a hot-pink robe and topped with a ton of diamonds.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

The “Umbrella” singer wore $2.67 million worth of diamonds from Bayco for this afterparty look, including a custom diamond belly chain that on its own was worth $1.8 million, according to Page Six . The blingy accessory was set with over 139 carats of oval-cut, round-cut, and rose-cut diamonds on a platinum setting. The star also wore a three-row, 96-carat rose-cut diamond necklace, 12-carat floral diamond earrings, and a cushion-cut diamond ring.

No matter which diamond-studded look you prefer, one thing’s for sure: Rihanna is certainly shining bright.

From Space-Grade Stones to Custom Diamonds: Here's What the Future of Jewelry Promises