Open in App
Montclair, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Man declared brain-dead after violent confrontation with Montclair police, attorney says

By Salvador Hernandez,

4 days ago

A 42-year-old man has been declared brain-dead days after a violent confrontation with police, and now his family is questioning the Montclair Police Department's account of what happened and why it used force against him.

Antonio Ibanez is on life support at Montclair Hospital Medical Center after police used a Taser and batons to detain him on March 5, said Humberto Guizar, the Ibanez family's attorney. Guizar said the family believes Ibanez needed help when officers were called to the 4100 block of Mission Boulevard after midnight when someone reported that a man armed with an object was threatening a woman.

The woman who had called police was in her car with her daughters when she was confronted by the suspect, according to authorities. She believed he was under the influence of drugs, police said.

Ibanez rented a room in the woman's home, Guizar said.

"When officers attempted to detain the suspect a use of force occurred," police said. "Once detained medical aid was requested."

Guizar said he and the Ibanez family have found inconsistencies in the police account. Despite reaching out multiple times, he said, the Ibanez family hasn't heard from the Police Department about what happened.

"The Police Department has not been very transparent," said Guizar, adding that the Ibanez family is considering taking legal action.

Montclair police said it has handed over the investigation to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Relatives are also questioning why it took five days for police officials to release any details of the incident to the public.

Guizar said that he and other attorneys for the family have interviewed the woman who called the police and that she didn't mention that Ibanez was armed during the incident.

"If that was the case, we want to hear the 911 call," Guizar said.

Ibanez's family has made a series of public records requests, hoping to get copies of the 911 call, body-camera footage and radio traffic to get a better understanding of what happened.

"From our interview we did of [the woman who called 911], he was acting strange, just weird, and so she was concerned that he might hurt himself or somebody, so she called for assistance," he said. "There was no immediate threat of harm to anyone."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona gym turns out to be Bollywood actor
Corona, CA1 day ago
Man Who Allegedly Killed Dad in Riverside Road Rage Attack Arraigned
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Man accused of Riverside road rage fatal shooting pleads not guilty
Riverside, CA1 day ago
2nd Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of Security Guard In Muscoy
Muscoy, CA1 day ago
Highland man is arrested after he allegedly viciously attacked three members of his family
Highland, CA1 day ago
Man shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day in Adelanto; investigation underway
Adelanto, CA1 day ago
1 hospitalized in Orange County mall shooting
Orange, CA1 day ago
DUI suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit in Riverside County
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Anti-police activist group fights for officers' height and weights as it builds online database
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man shot to death in Willowbrook area
Willowbrook, CA1 day ago
Man killed in Moreno Valley shooting
Moreno Valley, CA2 days ago
Angeleno arrested after man found fatally shot in Palms
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Suspected DUI Driver Barricades Inside Vehicle at Pursuit Termination
Ontario, CA1 day ago
New details emerge as to why a man with a hatchet attacked a victim before entering Corona gym
Corona, CA3 days ago
Widow Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Hemet PD Killed Father of 5
Hemet, CA1 day ago
'Couple hundred' cases of stolen beer recovered by Fontana police
Fontana, CA2 days ago
Felon convicted for 2016 escape from Orange County jail
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Two 14-Year-Olds Suspected of Threatening Moreno Valley High Schools Arrested
Moreno Valley, CA2 days ago
Monrovia Police: Dog Stolen From Vehicle; Drunks; Woman Bites Man; Anonymous Death Threats; Etc.
Monrovia, CA2 days ago
Armed robbers targeting taco vendors in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Alleged Rapist Loose in Weho.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Driver, vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in Loma Linda
Loma Linda, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in San Pedro
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Suspect in 1997 Fatal Shooting of Bank Teller Identified by Ventura County Police
Thousand Oaks, CA4 days ago
Retired LAPD Captain awarded $10.1 million in discrimination, retaliation lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man arrested after allegedly robbing, punching victim in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy