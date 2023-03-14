First Lady And Pastor Jameliah Gooden Spits The Gospel And Some Fighting Words

Pastor Jameliah Gooden doesn’t play when it comes to protecting her marriage.

During a fiery sermon this week, the proud clergywoman took to the pulpit with a message for a woman who recently tried to come in between her holy union with Pastor Fred Gooden III.

“It was hell! I never knew I could go through so much,” Gooden kicked off her passionate speech. “There was a woman from Atlanta that tried to come in between me and my husband. This woman says she’s a prophetess, and she got a word from my husband,” the Unity Charlotte International minister continued. “I said naw. You ain’t got a word for him. You got a word for us, Natasha Davis.”

The audience lit up into a loud applause as Gooden sent a fair warning to the aforementioned woman in question.

“I told you. I’m not you’re typical first lady. This first lady fight, and if I catch you in the street, I warned you. I warned you. I’m a Brooklyn chick, and that will never change. I’m just an anointed Brooklyn chick.”

Social media users call out Pastor Jameliah Gooden for her unholy sermon

Gooden’s fair warning sent the internet into a frenzy after clips of her heated sermon went soaring across the internet. Many users raised an eyebrow at the pastor for airing out her marital woes in the house of God.

“This was her message to her church?? Huh??” wrote one user on Instagram, while another person commented:

“I would have grabbed my purse and walked right on out! If you chose to answer the calling to be a minister you are held to a different standard. How can I be encouraged to do better when you in the streets tussling with me ?”

Some users empathized with Gooden’s frustrations.

“Message, yes! Pulpit, NO! Ma’am, find her in the street, and don’t involve my spiritual life in this foolishness.”

A fourth user added:

“Listen …. Now I don’t know if I could be bold enough to say that in a pulpit out of respect for God and his people, But I DO UNDERSTAND and I am NOT AT ALL Mad at her for saying it…. Until u know what it feels like for people to try to use God and the anointing and a label to usher them up into your face with some foolishness, u may wanna just say Amen and pray…. Because FOLKS WILL CROSS THE LINE with u!!!! And apparently ole gal crossed the LINE….”

“Let them hate. Just make sure they spell your name right.”

Well, it looks like Pastor Gooden has seemingly responded to all of the backlash about her sermon. On Instagram, she posted a picture that bore the phrase:Pastor Gooden said what she said! What do you think? Was her sermon a little too personal for the pulpit?

