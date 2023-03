Commission committee recommends Boathouse repairs for Rowing Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Rowing club is at home on the water, but it has not been able to be at home at the Boathouse for months after a water pipe break in December.

“Luckily it wasn’t worse, there wasn’t a lot of equipment damage, the only problem is of course the mold now, when dry wall gets wet, it molds,” said coach Brand Holdren.

The Rowing Club has space in the boathouse under a lease with the city and commissioners are pushing forward with starting repairs to at least allow the Rowing Club to get back into its area, but it will not come cheap.

“The water damage was extensive, and now we were about two months away from that freeze, the mold has spread a little bit, and it’s going to take a lot of work to get it fixed,” said Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin.

And a lot of work will add up to a lot of money. Estimated cost to do mold remediation is ranging from $200,000 to $300,000, but the city will be going out for additional bids.

“Right now, they’re saying that the mold has spread underneath the flooring and inside of the walls, which escalated the price, because now you have to rip up the floor and do mold remediation,” said Lampkin.

The committee voted to recommend using up to $500,000 in sales tax money for the mold work, but that’s just one of the problems at the Boathouse. Officials are saying the entire scope of repairs could run as much as $6 million.

