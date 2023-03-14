Open in App
Autauga County, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Montgomery Advertiser

Autauga man indicted in $4 million fraud scheme

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQMtF_0lIxUIqZ00

An Autauga County man has been indicted in connection with an $4 million-plus real estate investment scheme.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of James Dean Bulger, 56, on three felony charges, including first-degree theft of property, aggravated theft by deception and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The indictment was served Friday at the Montgomery County Jail, where Bulger is currently being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bail, the AG's office said in a release.

On Feb. 17, the AG's Office Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Montgomery County Grand Jury which resulted in Bulger’s indictment on the three charges. The first count of the indictment charges that Bulger knowingly obtained all or a portion of $4 million from Pike Road Investments LLC, court records show. Count two charges that Bulger knowingly obtained, by deception, control of more than $200,000 in cash from another person. And count three charges that Bulger intentionally used deception to obtain an elderly person’s property, which exceeded $2,500 in value.

The theft charge and the financial exploitation charge are Class B felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison for each charge and a fine of up to $30,000 per offense. The aggravated theft by deception charge is treated as a Class A or Class B felony and is punishable by five to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.

In September 2000, Bulger and two others were indicted in Autauga County in connection with an arson/insurance fraud case. Bulger was charged with theft of property and arson and was later convicted of both charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The case revolved around the arson of his home, located about 5 miles north of Prattville.

Prosecutors, during trial, told the jury that the home was "built to burn," and that Bulger removed most of the items from the home before setting it afire and then claiming full loss value on his insurance policy.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, AL newsLocal Montgomery County, AL
Lanett and Lee County officers arrest man after long highway chase
Lanett, AL3 days ago
Montgomery charter school must repay $1.9 million to feds, but it says it doesn’t have the money
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 plead guilty in shooting death of father of two at Alabaster party; 2 others still face trial
Alabaster, AL2 days ago
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from March 4 to
Wetumpka, AL1 day ago
Old Perry County Jail at Marion, AL (c. 1910)
Marion, AL21 hours ago
Woman traveling through Alabama found guilty of possessing nearly six kilograms of heroin
Houston, TX3 days ago
Alabama freshman defensive back arrested on marijuana charge in Florida
Alabaster, AL2 days ago
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
‘It’s a miracle’ Dadeville teen survives gunshot to face
Dadeville, AL1 day ago
67-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
Childersburg, AL2 days ago
Suspect arrested in Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery, AL5 days ago
Montgomery City Leaders Announce New Garden in West Montgomery
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ capital murder suspect now in custody in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL10 days ago
Montgomery police investigate single-vehicle crash on I-85S
Montgomery, AL4 days ago
New multi-million dollar facility opening in Coffee County
Elba, AL4 days ago
Alabama Football Player Arrested with 'Significant' Marijuana
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Arrests made at Whispering Pines apartment complex in Phenix City
Phenix City, AL9 days ago
Man found dead inside car in Shades Creek identified
Hoover, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy